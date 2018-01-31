AFP Sport rounds up some of the most notable deals to have happened in Europe as the January window prepares to slam shut on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

– Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao/ESP to Manchester City – £57 million ($80 million, 65 million euros)

– Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Arsenal – £56 million

– Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester United – swap deal

– Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United to Arsenal – swap deal

– Cenk Tosun from Besiktas/TUR to Everton – £27 million

– Theo Walcott from Arsenal to Everton – £25 million

– Guido Carrillo from Monaco/FRA to Southampton – undisclosed

– Emerson Palmieri from Roma/ITA to Chelsea – £17.6 million

– Ross Barkley from Everton to Chelsea – £15 million

– Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven to Brighton and Hove Albion – £14 million

– Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool to West Bromwich Albion – loan

– Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona/ESP to Watford – loan

– Joao Mario from Inter Milan/ITA to Southampton – loan

SPAIN

– Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool/ENG to Barcelona – 160 million euros

– Diego Costa from Chelsea/ENG to Atletico Madrid – 60 million euros

– Vitolo from Sevilla to Atletico Madrid – 37.5 million euros

– Inigo Martinez from Real Sociedad to Athletic Bilbao – 32 million euros

– Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning/CHN to Villarreal – 15 million euros

– Francis Coquelin from Arsenal/ENG to Valencia – undisclosed

– Yerry Mina from Palmeiras/BRA to Barcelona – 11.8 million euros

– Guilherme Arana from Corinthians/BRA to Sevilla – 11 million euros

– Marc Bartra from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Real Betis – undisclosed

– Roque Mesa from Swansea City/ENG to Sevilla – loan

– Sandro Ramirez from Everton/ENG to Sevilla – loan

GERMANY

– Manuel Akanji from Basel/SUI to Borussia Dortmund – 21.5 million euros

– Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich – 13 million euros

– Mario Gomez from Wolfsburg to VfB Stuttgart – 3 million euros

– Admir Mehmedi from Bayer Leverkusen to Wolfsburg – undisclosed

– Renato Steffen from Basel/SUI to Wolfsburg – undisclosed

– Nigel de Jong from Galatasaray/TUR to Mainz – free

– Leon Goretzka from Schalke to Bayern Munich – freedom of contract from July

– Mark Uth from Hoffenheim to Schalke – freedom of contract from July

– Abdul Rahman Baba from Chelsea/ENG to Schalke – loan

– Marko Pjaca from Juventus/ITA to Schalke – loan

ITALY

– Bryan Dabo from Saint-Etienne/FRA to Fiorentina – undisclosed

– Martin Caceres from Verona to Lazio – undisclosed

– Rafinha from Barcelona/ESP to Inter Milan – loan

– Lisandro Lopez from Benfica/POR to Inter Milan – loan

FRANCE

– Pietro Pellegri from Genoa/ITA to Monaco – 25 million euros

– Martin Terrier from Lille to Lyon – 15 million euros including bonuses (loaned to Strasbourg until end of season)

– Diafra Sakho from West Ham United/ENG to Rennes – undisclosed

– Lassana Diarra to Paris Saint-Germain – free

– Yann M’Vila from Rubin Kazan/RUS to Saint-Etienne – free

– Neven Subotic from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Saint-Etienne – free

– Leo Dubois from Nantes to Lyon – freedom of contract from July

– Paul-Georges Ntep from Wolfsburg/GER to Saint-Etienne – loan