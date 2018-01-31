Manchester City have walked away from a proposed deal for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez because the transfer package would have cost £95m.

The 26-year-old Algerian handed in a transfer request on Tuesday.

Leicester proposed a player-plus-cash deal, but Manchester City were not willing to spend more than £60m.

The Premier League leaders, who want an attacking player in the summer, ended their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez this month because of the cost of the deal.