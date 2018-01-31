Borussia Dortmund signed Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea just before the German transfer window closed on Wednesday — hours after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure to Arsenal.

Having sold Aubameyang to the Gunners, who spent a club record £56 million ($79.2m, 63.7m euros), Dortmund have already secured his replacement, just before the country’s transfer deadline of 1800 (1700 GMT).

The 24-year-old Batshuayi has been signed until the end of the season to fill Aubameyang’s boots having spent the season on Chelsea’s bench behind Alvaro Morata.

“Michy is a young, very interesting striker, who has a high quota of goals,” Dortmund’s director of sport Michael Zorc told the club’s website.

“He has proven his exceptional quality at both Chelsea and Olympique Marseille, in the Belgian league and the national team.”

Batshuayi has scored 12 goals in 26 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season having made just 12 starts for the Blues.

He is clear of his aim for the rest of the season.

“The World Cup takes place this summer and in order to reach my big goal, I want to play as much as I can and score many goals.”