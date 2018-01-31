Isaac Success is leaving Watford for Malaga on loan after an unsuccessful spell at the EPL club.
The forward is returning to La Liga to join Malaga on loan for the rest of the season.
Success arrived signed for Watford in a club record £12.5m deal in the summer of 2016 but has scored only one goal for the club.
He has made one appearance this season owing to a knee injury.
