Chelsea have completed the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.
The France international will join the Blues on an 18-month contract with an option to extend it for another year after the two clubs agreed a deal worth around £16 million on Wednesday.
The move comes just hours after Arsenal confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, who have just loaned Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]