Chelsea have completed the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

The France international will join the Blues on an 18-month contract with an option to extend it for another year after the two clubs agreed a deal worth around £16 million on Wednesday.

The move comes just hours after Arsenal confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, who have just loaned Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea.