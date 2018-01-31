West Ham United are reportedly leading the race to sign Algerian striker Islam Slimani from Leicester City before the transfer window closes tonight.

The Hammers have reportedly had discussions with Slimani’s representatives and are the favourites to land the 29-year-old striker.

However, Newcastle United are also in the picture, with manager Rafael Benitez on the hunt for a striker to boost his side’s battle against relegation.

Since his big-money arrival from Sporting Lisbon in mid-2017, Slimani has struggled to settle at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester reportedly prefer a permanent transfer, while West Ham could view Slimani as a potential replacement for Diafra Sakho, whom they sold to Rennes yesterday.

Leicester are somewhat under siege on transfer deadline day, with Manchester City making a concerted effort to sign Slimani’s compatriot Riyad Mahrez.