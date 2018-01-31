Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he will try to emulate Thierry Henry at Arsenal after sealing his move to the club.

Arsenal broke their club-record transfer fee to bring Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 98 league goals in 144 appearances for the German club, for a fee of around £60m.

Aubameyang admitted he is not yet worthy of comparisons with Henry, Arsenal’s all-time record goalscorer with 228 goals in 377 games, but insists he will strive to have a similar effect on the club.

“I think the club has such a big history and great players like Thierry Henry,” Aubameyang told Arsenal Player. “He’s an example for us strikers. I’m really happy.

“I’m a fast player and I score goals too, like Henry a little bit. But as I said, I have to work a lot more.”

Aubameyang will link up with former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Arsenal, who also completed a January move to the Emirates.

Mkhitaryan welcomed Aubameyang on Arsenal’s Twitter account with the trending message ‘YoPierre’ as the club announced the Deadline Day deal, but the striker had his own message for Gunners fans.

“I hope that we will come back to the top as soon as possible,” he said. “I will do my best to join in.”