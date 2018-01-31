Former Nigerian junior international, Gbenga Arokoyo, has joined Swedish club Kalmar FF from American Major League Soccer club Atlanta United on a three-year deal.

Kalmar FF who recently acquired the services of another Nigerian Chima Akas announced 25-year-old former Flying Eagles defendee Arokoyo’s arrival on their website on Wednesday

“Today, this morning, a further boost to Kalmar FF became clear. The player who joins is Gbenga Arokoyo midfielder from Atlanta United. He underwent a medical examination on Wednesday and has joined his new teammates on the training camp in Estepona,” reads the statement of Kalmar FF official website.

“Recently, he has represented two clubs in the United States: Portland Timbers and Atlanta United.”

Kalmar FF manager Thomas Andersson-Borstam expressed his delight at Arokoyo’s arrival at the club.

“Gbenga is a player who knows Allsvenskan very well and has done well during his recent time there. He has since continued his development in Turkey and the United States. Now there was an opportunity to get him home which feels very good,” Andersson-Borstam told the club’s website.

“Gbenga will acclimatize in Kalmar FF very quickly. He knows the language and the league well. As a player, he is a strong and fast player that we will benefit greatly from.”