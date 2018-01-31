Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee, understood to be £60m.

The length of Aubameyang’s Arsenal deal has not been confirmed with the club saying the Gabon international has signed “a long-term contract”.

The club announced on their official website the transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and the 28-year-old’s squad number will be confirmed soon.

Aubameyang becomes the Gunners’ second signing of the January transfer window, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined from Manchester United.