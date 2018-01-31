Mesut Ozil has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract to remain at Arsenal until the summer of 2021.

The midfielder becomes the highest-paid player in the club’s history – earning about £350,000 a week before tax.

The deal, signed on Wednesday, follows months of speculation about the future of the 29-year-old Germany international, whose previous deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

He joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then club record £42.4m.