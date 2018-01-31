Lucas Moura has completed a medical at Tottenham ahead of finalising his £25m move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old was expected at Spurs’ training ground on Wednesday morning after he passed the medical without problems.

Tottenham now expect to complete their first January Deadline Day signing since 2015 when they bought Dele Alli from MK Dons.

Moura will not be eligible for selection against Manchester United on Wednesday night should the deal be completed, having missed Tuesday’s 12pm deadline.

The Brazilian started his career at Sao Paulo and was also of interest to Napoli, Sevilla, Valencia and a club in China, but favoured a move to Spurs and the Premier League.

He has made over 150 appearances for PSG since joining in January 2013, winning four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies during his time in Paris.