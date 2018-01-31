Former Nigeria international, Emmanuel Amuneke, has warned the home-based Super Eagles to be wary of the threat posed by his Al Khartoum Watani striker, Saifeddin Malik Bakhit Maki, when they clash with Sudan in the second semi-final game of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tonight (Wednesday).

Saifeddin who dons jersey number nine, has scored twice for Sudan in their four games so far in the tournamen. Amuneke warns the 24 year old striker, a hotshot at his new Sudanese club, Al Khartoum Watani, is one player that needs to be checked if the Home Eagles are to make history by reaching the CHAN 2018 final.

“It’s an opportunity for me to see him (Saifeddin) play again in the tournament under the spotlight against the Nigerian side. He has the quality to hurt Nigeria and I know the team is also aware of the threat he poses, so all eyes will be on him,” Amuneke said.

“Bakhit (Saifeddin) has been a handful for teams at the tournament. Defenders find it difficult to play against someone like that who is good in the air and on the floor. That he is physical makes him difficult opponent. That type of player doesn’t always get all the goals, but they can cause trouble up front and create problems.”

Amuneke who guided his side, Al Khartoum Watani to a fourth successive win in the pre-season on Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Hilal Kadogly, believes that his team will be ready for the off of the new season.

“The Sudanese league kicks off on the 9th of February and I need him (Saifeddin) as soon as we can have him back.”

“But it’s important for us to concentrate on our own performances and make sure we get the wins when the league starts because there are a lot of games coming up and it is going to be tough.”