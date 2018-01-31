Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o has joined Turkish club Konyaspor from another Super Lig side Antalyaspor, the club announced on Wednesday.

Eto’o scored 44 league goals in his two-and-a-half year spell at Antalyaspor but will be presented by Konyaspor following a signing ceremony on Wednesday.

The former Barcelona and Cameroon striker landed at Konya Airport late on Tuesday and was welcomed by a large group of fans.

Eto’o’s capture will boost Konyaspor’s battle against relegation, with his new side second-bottom in the Super Lig table, a place behind Antalyaspor.

Konyaspor will be Eto’o’s 12th club in Europe following his move from Kadji Academy in Cameroon to Spanish giants Real Madrid in 1997. He went on to play for some of Europe’s biggest clubs including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Chelsea and is also a three-time Champions League winner amongst other laurels.