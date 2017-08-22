Bayern Munich received a timely boost on Tuesday when Thiago Alcantara, Arjen Robben and Javi Martinez all returned to training ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match at Werder Bremen.

The trio sat out last Friday’s opening match of the season when the defending champions eased to a 3-1 win at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

Robben pulled up in training on Saturday with a thigh strain, while this was the first time Martinez and Thiago have trained this season.

Thiago is returning after a calf problem and stomach muscle injury, while Martinez missed the past two weeks with a leg injury, after breaking his collarbone towards the end of last season.

Germany defender Jerome Boateng and new signing James Rodriguez both trained separately as they continue their recovery from thigh injuries.