Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi on loan for the rest of the season, subject to a medical.

The deal could hasten Arsenal’s signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who Dortmund have said they will only sell if a replacement is found.

Chelsea could sign Olivier Giroud from the Gunners as a replacement for Batshuayi to complete a three-way deal.

The German transfer window closes at 17:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Batshuayi has made 53 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Marseille in July 2016, scoring 19 goals.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said earlier in the week that Batshuayi was in contention to play against Bournemouth on Wednesday, as “he is a Chelsea player”.

Dortmund travel to Koln for their next Bundesliga match on 2 February.