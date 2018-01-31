Manchester City are set to go full out for Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez’s signature on transfer deadline day.

According to Sky Sports, the Citizens made a third bid thought to be in the region of £55 million to English Premier League rivals Leicester City, with Mahrez having reportedly handed in a transfer request to try force through the move.

Mahrez, 26, has continued to impress for the Foxes and has contributed directly to 18 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

Manchester City are desperate to reinforce their attack before the window shuts close following injury to Leroy Sane. The German international is set to miss six weeks of action with an ankle problem.