Former Nigeria U17 coach Fanny Amun has expressed the belief that the Super Eagles will beat Sudan at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship in Morocco.

The Nigerians are set to face the Falcons of Jediane in the semi-finals on Wednesday and Amun says the team can go on to clinch the trophy.

Under the guidance of Salisu Yusuf, the West Africans defeated Angola 2-1 after extra-time on Sunday to reach the Last Four spot.

“The Eagles have not been at their best so far in the competition and have managed to reach the semifinals,” Amun said.

“I believe they would be unstoppable when they play at their full potential.

“The Nigerian never-say-die spirit has taken the team to this stage, it is time to step it to next level.

“When these boys peak, hopefully in the semifinals, they will be too hot to handle.

“Their semi-final opponents Sudan are good but I don’t see them stopping the Super Eagles at this stage of the competition. I see the Eagles peaking ahead of reaching the final.”