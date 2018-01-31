The coach of the home-based Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, says his team’s target is to win the fifth African Nations Championship.

Qualifying for the final will be a historic feat for the Nigerian team, as it will be the first time since the tournament’s inception.

Salisu said his players will go into the semi-final clash against Sudan with iron gloves.

“Our target is the trophy, no less. But we have been taking it one match at a time and we will do the same with the Sudanese in Marrakech,” Salisu said.

“Reaching the final alone will mean history for this team. That is why we are focusing on the semi-final match for now.

“The target is to reach Sunday’s final in Casablanca and slug it out with whichever opposition presents itself there.

“We have not reached this stage by looking down on any team, and we will not start now.

“The final of the African Nations Championship beckons and we will go out there with all that we have got.

“Sudan is a very good team. We have followed their progress and know what to take to the pitch on Wednesday. I have confidence that we will do Nigeria proud.”

Sunday Akleche, Lobi Stars attacking midfielder, has tipped his club teammate Anthony Okpotu to be “the extra weapon” that can take Nigeria to the final.

“In the last match we faced a good Angola side, even if the Super Eagles played a more nervous game because it was decisive for their passage to the semi-finals,” Akleche said.

“Yusuf Salisu’s side has great quality and Okpotu is an important figure. He scored a fine goal against Angola and I like his attitude.

“He is certainly an extra weapon that can take Nigeria to the final. It seems too easy to predict Morocco-Nigeria final, so I hope the Super Eagles can get there.”

Rabiu Ali, an integral member of the CHAN squad, says the team has not yet achieved anything.

“We haven’t done anything yet. The team is in the last four, but we need the victory,” Ali said.

“We require the same spirit, determination and mentality as we showed in previous matches against Sudan.”

The home-based Eagles defeated Angola 2-1 in the quarter-final to set up a showdown with Sudan at the Grand Stade Marrakech on Wednesday.