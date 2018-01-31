Home-based Super Eagles defender, Stephen Eze, insists the team cannot afford to miss out on a place in the final of the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco after working so hard to reach the semi-finals.

The Home Eagles will seek to make it to the final of the tournament for the first time when they take on Sudan at the Grande Stade Marrakech tonight (Wednesday).

After starting their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Rwanda, Salisu Yusuf’s charges have won three games in a row.

They showed great strength and character by grabbing a late equaliser through Anthony Okpotu in the quarter-final against Angola before Gabriel Okechukwu scored the winning goal in extra time

“We have worked so hard to get to this stage of this competition and we can’t afford to throw everything away now,” Eze said.

“We showed the real Nigerian spirit in the game against Angola and we won’t relent until we win the trophy.

“The game against Sudan will be difficult, but we have the quality to beat them.”