Home-based Super Eagles captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa says the team are determined to beat Sudan in Wednesday’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-final fixture.

The Eagles will battle the Sudanese for a place in the final at the Grande Stade Marrakech after edging out Angola 2-1 in the quater-final on Sunday.

Sudan beat the highly rated Zambian side 1-0 to book their passage in the last four.

Ezenwa who picked the man of the match award for his exemplary performance in the game against the Palancas Negras said the players are determined to make the country proud.

“It’s good to be in the semis, and we (as players) know the importance of reaching such a stage in a major competition,” he told reporters during the pre-match conference on Tuesday in Marrakech on Tuesday.

“We have to put our mind set together to make our country proud. I believe with determination and focus, we can do our best against Sudan.”

The Enyimba goalkeeper also hinted that the players have been paid all their bonuses from previous games.

“Regarding match bonuses, we have been paid. The bonus is in our pockets and we’re hoping to get more,” he stated.

“We are hoping for a victory against Sudan to reach the final. If matters arise and call for a repeat of my Man-of-the-Match performance against Angola (at the quarter final stage), I will be around to carry them along.”