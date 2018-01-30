New coach of the Super Falcons, Thomas Dennerby, says he will live in Nigeria.

After he was unveiled on Tuesday, Dennerby announced that he will not shuttle between Nigeria and his base in Sweden.

“I am not going to be an in-flying coach, I am going to live here in Nigeria,” he said.

“I am going be here Wednesday or Thursday next week. I am going to be here every day. I am honoured and excited to be here. It is a big challenge and I look forward to with humility to do my best.

“I believe in hard work, building up a network with domestic and professional coaches abroad. My philosophy is to get the best out of every player and everyone in the coaching staff.

“And I am convinced that the best way to develop and improve the team is to work together. So, I am looking forward to work with the members of staff because full staff potential means full team potential.

“It is not going to be a solo act. Everyone is going to be involved. Even when eating, sleeping, preparing themselves to be physically fit and all, this is what I demand.

“I have a strong will-to-win attitude and I am sure that the players have the same attitude. The job of the coaching staff is to get the players to be competitive. So, I look forward to doing my job.”

Dennerby will start his new assignment by taking the eight-time African champions to the West African Football Union (WAFU) championship in Ivory Coast.