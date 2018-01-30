The Super Falcons will feature in the Cyprus Women’s Cup, a global invitational football tournament for women´s national teams in February, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said.

NFF’s 2nd Vice-President Shehu Dikko made the disclosure at the unveiling of the team’s new coach, Swedish Thomas Dennerby, at the National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

Dikko said the federation had approved the proposal by the new coach to allow the team to take part in the event.

“The coach came with the proposal that the team participate in an invitational tournament in Europe which will begin immediately after the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup.

“This tournament has some of the best teams in the world participating and that is the place to improve the team. That is the kind of vision we have for the team,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the invitational tournament holds annually in Cyprus, while the WAFU event is billed for February 14 to February 24 in Ivory Coast.