Home Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf has ruled out Sunday Faleye and Daniel Itodo out of his side’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) semi-final clash against Sudan scheduled for Wednesday in Marrakech, Morocco.

Yusuf also revealed during his pre-match interview on Tuesday in Marrakech that the trio of Kalu Orji, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Peter Eneji are major doubts for the game.

He also praised the Sudanese side for their impressive form but says his side remains confident ahead of the clash.

“It’s been a long journey from our first game to this stage of the competition and we are ready to do the job. In every tournament you participate in you strive to be the best and we are ready to work harder to get to the finals,” Yusuf said during his pre-match press conference.

“The three substitutions made in the last game were down to injuries and that affected us tactically.

“Kalu was assessed today. He underwent some exercise on his knee and we hope Eneji will be fit. Faleye and Itodo are both out of the game against Sudan. Itodo needed to go through another test to confirm the extent of his injury.

“Ifeanyi didn’t play the last game because he was nursing a groin injury just as Atuloma as well but they will undergo a late fitness test to ascertain their level of readiness for the game.”

Yusuf added that his team will be ready for penalties if a victor does not emerge after regulation and extra time.

“The Sudanese side are a good side and we must be careful,” he said. “They have conceded one and scored three goals and we have scored six goals and conceded two. So in terms of being profilgate in front of goal I disagree. We have created chances and scored more goals than them so in terms of that we are confident.

“We are prepared for a penalty shootout. We are not God to know the outcome of any game.”