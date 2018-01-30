Nigerian striker Isaac Success is not heading for a move to Spanish side Malaga, according to the Watford Observer.

The Super Eagles striker has struggled for playing time at Watford through this season and has been linked with a move to the La Liga club.

However, the Watford Observer reports that the 22-year-old is unlikely to leave Vicarage Road.

Having struggled with a leg injury since September, Success is only now recovering fitness.

New manager Javi Gracia apparently wants “a chance to run the rule over the Nigerian international” and won’t allow the player to leave given the team’s lack of options in wide areas.

Success was an unused substitute in the Hornets’ FA Cup loss to Southampton this past weekend.