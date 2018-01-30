Mauricio Pochettino refused to comment on Lucas Moura’s arrival in London, but says Fernando Llorente is in his Tottenham plans.

Moura arrived at Tottenham’s Hotspur Way training ground on Tuesday morning to undergo a medical and finalise his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

But while Pochettino ducked questions about Moura’s potential arrival at the club, the Spurs head coach insisted he was not aware of any truth in reports the move could pave the way for Llorente to join Chelsea.

“Fernando is our player and I don’t know anything about that,” Pochettino said in his pre-match pres conference ahead of facing Manchester United on Wednesday.

“I cannot speak about rumours, he played the last game against Newport, he’s one player that is in the squad like different players and he’s in our plan.”

Vincent Janssen will not be returning from his loan spell at Fenerbahce early, Pochettino also confirmed.

Spurs have not made a signing in the January transfer window since 2015 when Dele Alli arrived, only to be loaned back to MK Dons for the remainder of that season.

But Pochettino indicated any signings which are completed before the current window’s deadline will be expected to have an immediate effect on the team.

“When you sign a player you expect you are right and they’re a success, and have a massive impact on the team,” said Pochettino. “Always that’s the expectation.”

Tottenham will have Hugo Lloris, Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose available to face Manchester United following injuries, Pochettino confirmed, but Toby Alderweireld will not be part of the squad.

Alderweireld told Sky Sports he was ready to play again last week, having been out injured since Spurs’ last Premier League game against United on October 28 last year.