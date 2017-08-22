Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo gave another filip to early Premier League leaders Manchester United by returning to training with the first team on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old — a member of the Argentinian side that lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final — is recovering from a knee ligament injury suffered last April which ruled him out of among other things United’s Europa League final triumph over Dutch outfit Ajax.

Rojo — who travelled to the United States with the squad for their pre-season tour and to the Super Cup in Macedonia where they lost to United manager Jose Mourinho’s former side Real Madrid — was pictured training with them on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Mourinho has said he didn’t see Rojo playing again until December but it didn’t prevent the club from trumpeting his return to the training ground and posting several photographs as evidence on twitter.

“Back at it on the training pitch” was the twitter caption for one before teasingly adding another “who do we have here?” along with images of Rojo.

Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, who had groin and foot injuries respectively, also returned to first team training having successfully come through an Under-23 clash with Swansea on Monday.

The trio though may find it tough going getting into the first team as they have won both their matches so far — against West Ham and Swansea — by the scoreline of 4-0.