The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled Thomas Dennerby as the new technical adviser of the Super Falcons.

The unveiling took place Tuesday at the media center of the main bowl of the National Stadium, Abuja.

Mohammed Sanusi, general secretary of the NFF, announced that former Falcons’ players; Maureen Madu and Olarenwaju Oni will assist Dennerby while Precious Dede serve as the goalkeeper trainer.

“Our focus is to conquer the world reason for the foreign coach,” said Shehu Dikko, second vice president of the NFF.

“We undoubtedly have done and currently doing well on the continent but our thirst to conquer the world call for the Mr Thomas Dennerby.

“It’s our belief that we have the right man, it’s our belief we will succeed in our quest and we are going to support him to succeed.”

Dennerby said the Falcons job is a challenge that he’s ready to tackle.

“It’s a challenge I am looking forward to face,” he said at the unveiling. “I am here to get the best out of the team, to develop and improve the team.”