The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed, has lauded the home-based Super Eagles, who reached the semi-finals of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Ahmed has praised the resoluteness of the Super Eagles against Angola.

Salisu Yusuf’s side secured a 2-1 win over Angola on Sunday that took Nigeria to the CHAN last four for only the second time ever.

“The boys have really and truly done Nigeria proud,” Ahmed told the NFF’s official website.

“There are still battles to conquer but we must commend them for overcoming strong oppositions right from the group stage to make it to the last four.

“Of course, it is one match at a time. But I am happy that we have a team that has been showing excellent spirit and resilience, and I see them going all the way.”

The Super Eagles will now take on Sudan in the semi-final encounter in Marrakech on Wednesday.

Nigeria are hoping to reach the CHAN final for the second time in history having finished second at the 2014 finals in South Africa.