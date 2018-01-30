Nigeria winger, Ahmed Musa, has rvealed that CSKA Moscow’s consistency in fighting for top honours was what lured him back to the club.

On Tuesday, Musa completed a loan move back to CSKA until the end of 2017/18 season after failing to tie down a regular playing time at Leicester City who he joined in a big money transfer last season.

Musa failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League for the Foxes this season and made just one appearance which was in the Carabao Cup.

Justifying his return to CSKA after his first stint at the Russian side from 2012 to 2016, Musa described the club as his true family.

“I am very happy and proud to be back. This is truly my home, champion team that fights for the top awards and occupies highest places. I am back to red-blue family!,” CSKA quoted Musa on their verified Twitter handle.

During his first spell with CSKA, He made 125 appearances, scoring 42 goals.

He also won three Russian top flight league titles (2013, 2014, 2016), one Russian Cup (2013) and two Russian Super Cup titles (2013, 2014).