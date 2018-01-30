Lucas Moura has arrived at Tottenham’s Hotspur Way training ground to undergo a medical and finalise his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old Brazilian arrived in London via Eurostar on Monday night after the clubs agreed a deal worth £25m for his transfer.

Spurs need to register Moura before Tuesday’s midday deadline in order for him to be eligible for selection against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

It was reported talks between Tottenham and PSG were underway over the weekend and it was understood Moura’s preference was a switch to Spurs and the Premier League.

Moura, who has 36 caps and four goals for Brazil, started his career at Sao Paulo and was also of interest to Napoli, Sevilla, Valencia and a club in China.

He joined PSG in January 2013 and has since made over 150 appearances for the French side. He has won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France trophies during his time in Paris.