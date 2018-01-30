Nigeria International, Ahmed Musa, said he is happy and proud to be back to his former club, CSKA Moscow, as a player.

Musa, who is on loan from Leicester City spoke after he passed the medical.

“I am very happy and proud to be back. This is truly my home, champion team that fights for the top awards and occupies highest places. I am back to red-blue family! I promise that I will give everything for this club in order to make PFC CSKA champion again. I will work very hard”, Musa told the club’s website.

Both the CSKA and Leicester City agreed the loan switch today. Musa will be at the club till the end of the season.

CSKA said Musa will be included in the squad list for the national league and the UEFA Europa League knockout stage.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international moved from CSKA to Leicester for a club-record £18.2million fee in 2016.

Despite a promising start to his Leicester career, he has made just one appearance this season.

Since joining Leicester, Musa has netted five times in 33 outings in all competitions.

Musa, who has 67 caps for Nigeria , will be hoping to play a big role in Nigeria’s World Cup campaign this summer.