Henrikh Mkhitaryan is excited to play “offensive football” following his switch from Manchester United to Arsenal.

Arsenal signed the Armenia international on a three-year contract in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez heading in the opposite direction to Old Trafford.

Mkhitaryan, who expressed a desire to join Arsenal in 2009, admits he is looking forward to working under new boss Arsene Wenger saying it was an easy decision to join the Gunners when the opportunity arose.

“Of course it’s very important to have respect from your manager,” he told Arsenal Player. “I know that he’s demanding and he likes his players to explore.

“He was one of the [reasons] to join Arsenal as well because everyone knows he’s a great manager.

“I’ve known him for a long time and of course it was not very difficult to make this decision to come to Arsenal, because I think the way that Arsenal play [makes] it a dream for every player to come here and play offensive football.”

The 29-year-old could soon be joined at the Emirates by former team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Arsenal reaching an agreement in principle to sign the player from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £60m, according to Sky Sports.

Mkhitaryan could make his Arsenal debut in their Premier League game against Swansea on Tuesday night.