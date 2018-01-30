Alexis Sanchez is the next in line of great players to wear and succeed in the iconic Manchester United number seven shirt, David Beckham, who also wore the shirt has assured.

Sanchez set up two goals in United’s 4-0 win at Yeovil Town on Friday on his debut, wearing Beckham’s old number seven shirt.

And former England international Beckham – who launched his new MLS team in Miami on Monday – was surprised United were able to beat City to Sanchez’s signature.

“I still find it hard to believe it’s actually happened,” Beckham told The Mirror. “It’s amazing.

“A player of his stature and calibre has obviously come from a big club like Arsenal and then to move to a massive club like Manchester United, that for me makes me proud to be a Manchester United player because we want great players and exciting players.

“It’s great to see him wear a United shirt and I’m sure he’s going to be successful.”

Sanchez, who is reported to be earning a basic wage of around £300,000 a week at Old Trafford, could make his first Premier League appearance for United against Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday.