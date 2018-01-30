Nigeria winger Ahmed Musa has joined Russian club CSKA Moscow on loan from Leicester City for the rest of the season.

CSKA confirmed Musa’s arrival on their official Twitter handle and website on Tuesday.

“PFC CSKA and Leicester City agreed the loan of Ahmed Musa today until the end of 2017/18 season,” the Russian Premier League club announced.

“Ahmed will be included in the Red-Blues’ squad list for the national league and the UEFA Europa League knockout stage. Welcome back, Ahmed.”

It will be the former Kano Pillars star’s second stint with the club after he previously featured for them between 2012 and 2016.

The 25-year-old left for former English Premier League champions Leicester City in a big money move last season but failed to tie down a regular place at the club.

Musa failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League for the Foxes this season and was restricted to one appearance in the Carabao Cup.

He will now hope to feature on a regular basis for CSKA Moscow which will help boost his chances of making Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.