Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) FC head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu remains hopeful despite his side’s defeat to Plateau United.

Tosin Omoyele’s solitary goal earned United a 1-0 win over MFM in the 2018 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match on Saturday.

Omoyele, who was making his NPFL debut, walked away with the Man of the Match accolade at the New Jos Stadium.

When speaking after the game Ilechukwu said he was already looking forward to Matchday 6 clash against Wikki Tourist in Lagos.

“Don’t be deceived by our performance here today. It will be much different against Wikki,” he said.

“We have different tactics for different matches and we will approach the Wikki game differently.”

MFM, who are placed 17th on the league standings, will host fourth-placed Wikki on Wednesday.

Wikki have won three matches and lost two this season, while MFM have secured two wins, and suffered three defeats.