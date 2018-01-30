Defender Kalu Orji has been cleared for tomorrow’s CHAN semi-final against Sudan after injury forced him to quit the quarterfinal against Angola at the weekend.

The player said that doctors have okayed him to play against Sudan after doctors diagnosed his injury not serious.

The defender first suffered the injury, which has now been put down as a hip injury, against Libya, but managed to continue playing with it until he had to be stretchered off the pitch after 10 minutes in the clash against Angola.

“I’m looking forward to the game as doctors maintained that there was nothing serious about my hip injury,” Orji said.

“I’m feeling much better now and I hope to do my best against Angola.”

The CHAN Eagles could book their first-ever final ticket should they beat Sudan in Marrakech.

They look forward to better their 2014 outing where they beat Zimbabwe to finish third best in the tournament in South Africa.