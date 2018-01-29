Brown Ideye has revealed he is excited to join Malaga CF on loan till the end of the season from Chinese club Tianjin Teda after he played against the La Liga club in a pre-season game recently.

“I am happy to join Malaga,” he declared after he passed a routine medical before signing the dotted lines.

“I like the club after we played a friendly against them.

“And now I am looking forward to playing for them.”

Ideye’s Chinese club have been undergoing pre-season training in Marbella during which time they played a test game against Malaga.

Last summer, the former West Bromwich Albion striker came close to joining another Spanish club Alaves.

He now hopes he could press for a place on Nigeria’s World Cup squad in Russia by playing regularly and scoring goals in Spain.