Arsenal have reached a £55.5 million agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Dortmund though will only sanction the completion of the deal once they have secured a replacement.
They have been trying to thrash out terms with Borussia Dortmund who have been demanding £60m for Aubameyang who is desperate to join the Gunners.
Aubameyang, 28, will sign a £180,000-a-week contract to join Arsenal with the deal now nearing completion before Wednesday’s deadline.
There have been talks with Arsenal over Olivier Giroud – that would be a separate deal, if agreed, rather than a swap – though the Frenchman is apparently reluctant to leave London mid-season and could still be more tempted by a move to Chelsea.
Giroud wants more regular football but Arsenal would want a permanent switch and a deal with Chelsea means selling to a rival.
Dortmund meanwhile will clinch a loan deal for Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi.