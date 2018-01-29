Arsenal have reached a £55.5 million agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dortmund though will only sanction the completion of the deal once they have secured a replacement.

They have been trying to thrash out terms with Borussia Dortmund who have been demanding £60m for Aubameyang who is desperate to join the Gunners.

Aubameyang, 28, will sign a £180,000-a-week contract to join Arsenal with the deal now nearing completion before Wednesday’s deadline.

There have been talks with Arsenal over Olivier Giroud – that would be a separate deal, if agreed, rather than a swap – though the Frenchman is apparently reluctant to leave London mid-season and could still be more tempted by a move to Chelsea.

Giroud wants more regular football but Arsenal would want a permanent switch and a deal with Chelsea means selling to a rival.

Dortmund meanwhile will clinch a loan deal for Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi.