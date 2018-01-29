Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has said that the choice of his deputy as sole candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2018 poll remains sacrosanct.

The Governor said the decision was to prevent the state from returning to economic slavery.

Fayose described the stiff opposition to his action by some party stalwarts as misplaced, urging them to seek alternative platforms to realize their political ambitions.

Former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ambassador Dare Bejide and a host of others are not pleased with choice of Professor Kolapo Olusola as Fayose’s successor.

Adeyeye, who hails from Ise Ekiti in Ekiti South Senatorial District, formally declared for the plum seat in Ado Ekiti last week Wednesday.

The former Minister, as well as the Senator representing Ekiti South in the Senate, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, former Nigeria’s envoy to Canada, Amb Dare Bejide and immediate past Commissioner for Justice and known Fayose’s protégé, Barrister Owoseeni Ajayi, had jointly condemned the adoption of Olusola as the PDP sole candidate.

They described the action taken by a section of the party as too pedestrian and antithetical to democratic norms.

Fayose, who spoke at the rally held at Okesa area of Ado Ekiti, said he was not in any way rattled by the negative utterances being hurled against him by anti-Olusola aspirants.

He said: “The PDP has taken a position; I say we have taken a position and we have no apologies for that and the position is that Olusola should take over after me as the governor of Ekiti.

“It doesn’t matter to us how many people that are abusing us by action. They are even free to join our adversaries, but we will defeat them as the God liveth.

“This is just a baby declaration, the date of the declaration will be announced later. By the grace of God, Olusola will be governor of Ekiti.

“Olusola never said he wanted to be deputy governor, but God instructed me to pick him. I said we will go together after our tenure, but God said I should allow him to stay that what I said was my own opinion.

“This is a show of strength to tell them, I mean the APC that we are here. We have what it takes to win election.

“They said they want to rig election, that will not happen here in Ekiti, they should look elsewhere. They must know that politics is not played in the other room but in the living room.

“This government started with nothing, but we have achieved a lot. We have improved the infrastructural development. We built the flyover, the Oja Oba market, the new Governor’s Office.

“I came, I saw and we conquer. If you want to rig, not in Ekiti; look elsewhere because I am a streetwise boy. We are good at the game. I am not someone you can trick and score in my net.

“They want to cause disaffection in PDP. You will wait in vain. Whether you like it or not, Olusola will become the governor. This struggle is to prevent Ekiti from going into slavery.”

Fayose said contrary to the position fondly canvassed by ex-governor Kayode Fayemi that his government has borrowed a staggering sum of N56 billion to date, Fayose averred that he has not borrowed a dime since he ascended the seat.

“Let them know that election is not won by propaganda. If they are sure of what they were saying, let them tell us the bank that gave the loan, the papers leading to the transactions.

“They were given the opportunity by the good people of this state, but they failed the people. Whether they like it or not, come July 14, Olusola will be governor,” he said.