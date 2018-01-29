Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a “top-class striker” who has “everything” to be successful, says Huddersfield manager David Wagner.

The Gabon international is closing in on a move to the Premier League and Arsenal in a £60m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports.

Aubameyang joined the Bundesliga side in 2013 when Wagner was in charge of the club’s reserve team and he is in no doubt about his ability.

“He will be top class. He is a top-class striker, goalscorer – he has everything,” said Wagner, when asked whether Aubameyang would be a good fit for the Premier League.

“The club who will sign him can be very happy for sure. I really like this player.”

However, the German boss could only laugh at the prospect of such a player arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He said: “I am not a dreamer! I do not waste my energy and time with something that will never happen.”

Huddersfield have made two January acquisitions during the transfer window, with the arrivals of Terence Kongolo and Alex Pritchard, but Wagner does not envisage further transfer activity before Wednesday’s 11pm deadline.

Wagner said: “Usually not but in football, like always, anything can happen. This is the same case at our football club. I said this before but we have done everything we wanted to do.

“I have given this answer for three weeks and it is the same case today and nothing has happened in the last three weeks so you can imagine the same for the last two days.”

The Huddersfield boss admitted there had “probably” been enquiries for members of his squad but insisted he needed to keep his squad intact to enhance their bid to avoid relegation, with the club sitting two points above the drop zone.

“Probably, but nothing official on my desk,” Wagner added. “I am not sure what is going on behind the scenes but I made it clear to every agent, player that they do not have to call us up because we would like to keep our group together.

“The task we have had since the beginning of the season is difficult enough. Everybody knows this and has seen it so one thing we have to do is keep this group together and to make sure that everyone is healthy and fit as they can be to be successful.

“We are in the middle of the race to get over the line we started at the beginning of the season and for this we have to have our best players in our squad for the rest of the season.”