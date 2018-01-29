Getty Images

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set to join West Brom on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sky Sports.

Sturridge has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and Newcastle in recent weeks but a source has told Sky Sports he has chosen West Brom for family reasons.

It was gathered the deal could be concluded later today for the England striker.

