Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set to join West Brom on loan for the rest of the season, according to Sky Sports.
Sturridge has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and Newcastle in recent weeks but a source has told Sky Sports he has chosen West Brom for family reasons.
It was gathered the deal could be concluded later today for the England striker.
