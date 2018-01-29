West Brom have signed Egypt defender Ali Gabr from Zamalek FC on loan for the rest of the season.

Albion have the option to make the move permanent for a fee already agreed between the clubs.

The 29-year-old will wear the number 16 shirt and link up with his international centre-back partner Ahmed Hegazi.

“I’m here to help the team and do my job. I’m very happy and excited to be here,” Gabr told the club’s website.

Technical Director Nick Hammond said: “He’s a player that we first identified at the African Cup of Nations where he played alongside Ahmed.

“We’ve continued to follow his progress since then and saw a good opportunity to do a deal in this window.

“The structure is the same as for Ahmed – it’s a well-structured deal for the club. Ali is strong, dominant in the air and he’s got good pace as well. This is a great opportunity for him and we’re delighted to have him here.”