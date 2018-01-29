Getty Images

Phil Neville has denied he is sexist and says he has huge respect for women in his first interview after being appointed England women’s head coach.

Last week he apologised a day into the job for past tweets about women.

“I had to apologise, I didn’t like the words used,” Neville said. “I’m not a sexist. I’ve lived my life right.”

The appointment has been criticised because of Neville’s lack of coaching and women’s football experience but he denied the job was a “stepping stone”.

