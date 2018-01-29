Phil Neville has denied he is sexist and says he has huge respect for women in his first interview after being appointed England women’s head coach.

Last week he apologised a day into the job for past tweets about women.

“I had to apologise, I didn’t like the words used,” Neville said. “I’m not a sexist. I’ve lived my life right.”

The appointment has been criticised because of Neville’s lack of coaching and women’s football experience but he denied the job was a “stepping stone”.