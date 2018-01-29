Newcastle have made an enquiry to Liverpool about taking Daniel Sturridge on loan, according to Sky Sports.

The Magpies are struggling to reach an agreement with Feyenoord over their number one target Nicolai Jorgensen and are exploring their other options.

Newcastle have had two bids – the latest being £15m – turned down for Jorgensen and Feyenoord want £20m, Sky Sports reports.

Liverpool have made Sturridge, who has made only nine Premier League appearances this season, available for loan and he has had interest from Inter, Roma and Sevilla.

Inter are interested in a loan deal with an option to buy for the 28-year-old, and Liverpool will allow him to leave for Serie A if he is keen on the move.

But Liverpool are also happy to keep Sturridge at Anfield, given they are still involved in the Champions League and trying to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League.