Football fans in Ebonyi have called on the CHAN Super Eagles to improve on their goal scoring abilities to increase its chances of winning the ongoing tournament in Morocco.

The fans who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, were reacting to the series of goal scoring opportunities missed by the team in its 2-1 quarter-final win over Angola, in Tangier, on Sunday.

Basil Nwafor, former manager of Abakaliki Township Stadium, commended the team for the victory but noted that a more tactical team would punish it over such missed chances.

“The Eagles exhibited the never-say die Nigerian spirit by equalising in the first minute of injury time and grabbing the winner in the extra time.

“However, it missed lots of goal scoring chances that could have eliminated the pressure of equalising while comfortably winning the match,’’ he said.

Emmanuel Anya, former Chief Press Secretary to Gov. David Umahi, and a football enthusiast, urged the team’s coaches to infuse calmness in the attackers to enable them utilise their chances.

“The team’s strikers are talented but they should not be under pressure to score goals and pass the ball to teammates in better goal scoring opportunities.

“The Eagles’ semi-final opponents – Sudan — has more tactical prowess than the Angolans as its league system is among the best in Africa, with the bulk of its players playing at home,’’ he said.

Jude Okenwa, Coach of Amateur side, Satellites FC of Abakaliki, urged Coach Salisu Yusuf to be livelier on the touchline to adequately motivate the players on the pitch.

“We have seen Yusuf standing still on the touchline, apparently feeling the cold weather of Tangier, while opposing coaches prance and shout instructions to their players.

“Players have psychological influences that guide them on the pitch and the team’s uncoordinated play sometimes, suggest that they don’t receive technical input from the bench,’’ he said.

Chief Oliver Anosike, a farmer, urged the team’s goalkeeping trainers to continue their good works on Ikechukwu Ezenwa, which he said reflected on his performance on the pitch.

“Ezenwa’s performance has assured fans of solution to the Super Eagles goalkeeping problems as he is the only player in the team that has shown the potential of appearing in the World Cup.

“Gernot Rohr should also invite other promising CHAN Super Eagles into the main Super Eagles for the World Cup build-up to get necessary exposure which they have evidently showed they lacked.

Mrs Callista Okafor, a teacher, urged Nigerians to pray for the CHAN Eagles to ensure that it scaled the semi-final hurdle.

“We should pray that the team surpasses its third place finish in South Africa in 2014, because many factors such as luck, officiating among others play critical roles at this stage of the competition,’’ she said.