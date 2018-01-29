Although Nigeria beat Angola, coach Salisu Yusuf says the game was the most difficult at the 2018 CAF African Nations Championship tournament thus far for them.

Yusuf led his side to a 2-1 win over the Palancas Negras on Sunday as they secured a spot in the semifinals.

Goals from Anthony Okpotu and Okechukwu Gabriel ensured the West Africans were victorious whilst Vladimir Vá netted for the Southern Africans.

The victory for the Super Eagles has set up a semi-final clash against Sudan in Marrakech on Wednesday as they will want to seal their place in the final.

“Today’s game was the most difficult for us in the tournament as we fought for 90 minutes against a good team,” said Yusuf to the CAF website.

“We never lost faith in our players because we were creating chances and the more you do that the chances of scoring are higher.

“I’m so confident about Anthony Okpotu and we believe in him and he has been scoring despite missing some chances but he will be much better in the coming matches.

“We never underestimated Angola, they play good football and are a good team but the important thing was to win and we won.”