Brighton have re-signed Leicester City striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan until the end of the season.

The Argentine, 31, returns to the Amex three and a half years after leaving for the Foxes in a record £8m deal.

Ulloa scored 20 goals for Leicester, including six during their Premier League-winning campaign in 2015-16.

“He’s achieved a great deal since he left and his experience at this level will be hugely beneficial to us,” said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

Ulloa, who joined the Seagulls from Almeria in 2013, scored 26 goals in 58 appearances and was the first player to score a hat-trick at the Amex.

Hughton added: “I wasn’t here during his first spell at the club, but I know he was very well thought of by all concerned, including the club’s supporters.”