Giant killers Libya have qualified for the semifinals of the 2018 Championship of African Nations following a 5-3 defeat of Congo in the quarterfinals.

The match, played on Sunday night at the Stade Adrar, ended 1-1 in regulation and extra time.

Congo made a slow start to the match and were punished for a defensive blunder in the 15th minute when Saleh Taher found the back of the net for Libya’s opening goal.

Libya continued to dominate the game but missed a lot of scoring chances.

Congo took the bull by the horn and were rewarded in the 37th minute when Junior Makiesse equalized to make it 1-1.

Both sides ended the first half 1-1 but the second half saw Congo really taking control of the game.

They struggled to break down a well-organised Libyan defence and had to shoot from long range with very little effect.

In the 66th minute, Makiesse tried his luck from long range, but the Libyan keeper was alert to the danger and made a fine save to deny him.

Ten minutes later, Jaures Ngombe also came close to scoring for Congo, but his 20-yard shot shaved the wrong side of the post.

Libya almost stole the win in the 88th minute, very much against the run of play, when substitute Abdelsalam Faraj Alaqoub broke through on goal, but he was denied in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Regular time ended 1-1 and the match moved into an additional 30 minutes of extra time, but still no side could find a winning goal as the match moved into a penalty shootout.

Libya converted all five of their penalties to beat Congo 5-3 in the shootout as they sealed their spot in the semi-finals of CHAN 2018 where they will face Morocco.