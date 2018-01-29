David de Gea has declared himself to be “very happy” at Manchester United amid ongoing links to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Following a slow start to his time at Old Trafford which saw early questions asked of his suitability to life in the Premier League, the Spain international has matured into one of the finest goalkeepers in world football.

That standing continues to spark plenty of transfer talk, with a return to his roots in Madrid having been mooted for some time.

Real are reported to be plotting another approach for the summer of 2018 but De Gea claims to be enjoying his time in England as he closes in on seven years of service with the Red Devils.

The 27-year-old told Premier League Productions while reflecting on his stint with United: “Yeah, time flies by doesn’t it?

“When you think I’m in my seventh season now, I’m really, really happy with all my time here.

“A lot has happened, you know, mostly all really good. One or two things not quite so good, but I’m very happy.

“I came here as a kid and I’m a man now both on and off the field.

“From a football point of view and in my own life as well. Looking back, it’s been seven fantastic years.”

De Gea is just two appearances short of hitting 300 for United, so should reach that landmark this week.

Jose Mourinho’s side face Tottenham in a crunch Premier League clash on Wednesday, before welcoming Huddersfield to Old Trafford on Saturday.

Those games can go a long way towards helping the Red Devils to cement a standing inside the top four, with the battle for Champions League qualification intensifying once again.

De Gea will also be hoping to get his hands on more silverware in 2018 before a decision on his long-term future is made.

To date, the Spaniard has landed the Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup, three Community Shields and the Europa League during his time with United.