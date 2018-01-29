Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has explained his good form at the on-going 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Morocco.

The shot-stopper led his country to a 2-1 victory over Angola in the quarter-final clash in Tangier on Sunday.

Ezenwa, who is captaining the home-based Super Eagles at the tournament, walked away with the Total Man of the Match accolade at the end of the game.

Prior to that he had conceded one goal in three group stage matches with Nigeria finishing top of the Group C.

“I have to thank the team especially the coach who was very calm in the technical area pushing the team and believing that we will get the win,” he said.

“The performance was great because we continued to push and tried to get the goal after going down and we did just that in the last minute.

Ezenwa also helped Gernot Rohr’s Nigeria qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which will be hosted by Russia.

“I’m happy with my performance and having Gernot Rohr here watching, I believe that will help me with the senior national team,” he concluded.

The home-based Super Eagles will take on Sudan in the 2018 CHAN semi-finals in Marrakech on Wednesday.